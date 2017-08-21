Local businesses raffle off rocking horse for Rosemary Appeal

LOCAL businesses and organisations are helping to raffle a rocking horse to raise funds for The Rosemary Appeal.

The appeal is a campaign to raise £4.5m for a state-of-the-art renal dialysis and cancer care unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Once open, it will provide essential facilities to the local community, including day therapy, chemotherapy, IV therapies and a CT scanner.

Rosie the rocking horse has been appearing in several local businesses, including Newbury Building Society and Jones Robinson estate agents, who are drumming up support for the appeal.

Raffle tickets were also on sale at the recent West Woodhay Gardeners Fair.

Tickets cost £1 each and the winner will be drawn on November 1.

They can be purchased from Jones Robinson’s Newbury offices at 118 Bartholomew Street.