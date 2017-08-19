What's on in West Berkshire today (Sat)

Hampshire Open Studios: Made in the Hood exhibition of art and crafts at Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere

(until Sunday)Rowbarge Summer Beer Festival, Rowbarge, Woolhampton There will be 35 real ales and ciders across the weekend and events including meet the brewers, gin tastings and kids activites, live music, bbq. Walk to the Rowbarge with members of West Berkshire CAMRA, leaving Newbury at 11am (Victoria Park side of canal - at base of slope from bridge between library and Parkway) and Thatcham noon (canalside near Thatcham station) to arrive at the Rowbarge, Woolhampton by 1pm. Join the group at any point! Non members welcome.

Nature Explorers Club for 5-8 year olds. 10am-12 noon. Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre. £4

Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs Newbury Racecourse



Spinning and weaving workshops, 1pm-4pm West Berkshire Museum, Free, Drop in.

Newbury Yarns: free promenade performance imagining local legends and historical events.11.30am and 3pm. Newbury town centre between Clocktower and Market place. Free family event, no booking required.

Cartoons and Caricatures with Simon Jardine 10.30am -12 noon Stockcross Post Office and Store Free, drop-in event.

East Woodhay Flower and Produce Show 2pm East Woodhay Village Hall

Geocaching at Stockfest with Adam Renshaw 1pm-4pm The Marquee, The Glebe Field, Church Lane, Stockcross Bring a smartphone, nothing else needed. Free event, u16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Rock n Roll Blues with Chicago9 8pm-11pm Sutton Hall, Stockcross. Full bar available

Ukulele Band at Newbury Market

Life Drawing with Louise Gunnerson 1.30pm-4.30pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury £30 Adults and art students age 16 plus. To book email info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

Grease: Open Air Cinema at Cobbs Farm, Hungerford 8.15pm to book https://www.cobbsfarmshop.co.uk/open-air-cinema/