go

What's on in West Berkshire today (Sat)

Olly Murs at Newbury Racecourse and many other events taking place

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Olly Murs to play at Newbury

Hampshire Open Studios: Made in the Hood exhibition of art and crafts at Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere

 

(until Sunday)Rowbarge Summer Beer Festival, Rowbarge, Woolhampton There will be 35 real ales and ciders across the weekend and events including meet the brewers, gin tastings and kids activites, live music, bbq. Walk to the Rowbarge with members of West Berkshire CAMRA, leaving Newbury at 11am (Victoria Park side of canal - at base of slope from bridge between library and Parkway) and Thatcham noon (canalside near Thatcham station) to arrive at the Rowbarge, Woolhampton by 1pm. Join the group at any point! Non members welcome.

Nature Explorers Club for 5-8 year olds. 10am-12 noon. Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre. £4 

Betfred Ladies Day with Olly Murs Newbury Racecourse


Spinning and weaving workshops, 1pm-4pm West Berkshire Museum, Free, Drop in.

Newbury Yarns: free promenade performance imagining local legends and historical events.11.30am and 3pm. Newbury town centre between Clocktower and Market place. Free family event, no booking required.

Cartoons and Caricatures with Simon Jardine 10.30am -12 noon Stockcross Post Office and Store  Free, drop-in event.

East Woodhay Flower and Produce Show 2pm East Woodhay Village Hall

Geocaching at Stockfest with Adam Renshaw 1pm-4pm The Marquee, The Glebe Field, Church Lane, Stockcross Bring a smartphone, nothing else needed. Free  event,  u16s must be accompanied by an adult.

 Rock n Roll Blues with Chicago9 8pm-11pm Sutton Hall, Stockcross. Full bar available

Ukulele Band at Newbury Market

Life Drawing with Louise Gunnerson  1.30pm-4.30pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury £30 Adults and art students age 16 plus. To book email info@cityartsnewbury.co.uk

Grease: Open Air Cinema at Cobbs Farm, Hungerford  8.15pm to book https://www.cobbsfarmshop.co.uk/open-air-cinema/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

LIVE: A-level results as they come in

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

'I did apprenticeship after my A-levels – not uni'

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Newbury mother saves her baby's life

Next round of A339 roadworks through Newbury to begin on Monday

Next round of A339 roadworks to begin on Monday

Home

Retro fans enjoy a vintage day out
News

Retro fans enjoy a vintage day out

Thousands descend on showground for festival of nostalgia

 
What's on in West Berkshire today (Sat)
Home

What's on in West Berkshire today (Sat)

Olly Murs at Newbury Racecourse and many other events taking place

 
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

 
News

A34 safety review nearing completion

 
News

Two awards for West Berkshire Brewery

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33