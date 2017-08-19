go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 457

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS I MASON, WANTAGE

£250

ALAN DAVIES, READING

£25

MRS ALICE STAINWRIGHT, BRACKLEY

MR P COCHRANE, BRACKNELL

MR GRAHAM STOTER, WANTAGE

MRS B SACHSE, WALLINGFORD

MRS GLORIA BURNHOPE, WOKINGHAM

MRS R TIMMS, ROYSTON

MRS A BRADFORD, OXFORD

MRS B BLACK, BEACONSFIELD

MR S MATTINGLEY, CHIPPING NORTON

MRS P STROUD, READING

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

