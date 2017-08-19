Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Council to start charging for disposal of non-household waste
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MRS I MASON, WANTAGE
£250
ALAN DAVIES, READING
£25
MRS ALICE STAINWRIGHT, BRACKLEY
MR P COCHRANE, BRACKNELL
MR GRAHAM STOTER, WANTAGE
MRS B SACHSE, WALLINGFORD
MRS GLORIA BURNHOPE, WOKINGHAM
MRS R TIMMS, ROYSTON
MRS A BRADFORD, OXFORD
MRS B BLACK, BEACONSFIELD
MR S MATTINGLEY, CHIPPING NORTON
MRS P STROUD, READING
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
