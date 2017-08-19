Man jailed after police chase through Thatcham

A PADWORTH man has been jailed for 54 weeks for dangerous driving in Thatcham.

Phillip Ruta, aged 29, of Fallows Road, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of failing to provide specimen for analysis at Reading Crown Court.

Ruta was sentenced to 54 weeks’ imprisonment, disqualified from driving for three years and 27 weeks, and ordered to take an extended re-test if he wishes to obtain a new driving licence at the end of his disqualification.

Ruta failed to stop his black Audi A3 for police in Thatcham at approximately 11.45am on Saturday 5 March last year.

A pursuit then ensued along Victor Road, Park Avenue, the A4 and The Moors where Ruta’s vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with a road sign.

Soon afterwards Ruta’s vehicle collided with a traffic island and Ruta stopped the vehicle in Kestrel Close,

Investigating officer, PC Nick Easener of the Investigation Hub based at Newbury Police Station, said: “This case was almost certainly one of the worst examples of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with in a very long and varied career.

“The standard of driving displayed by Ruta was absolutely abysmal and showed a complete disregard for the safety of all other road users.

“It was pure luck that nobody was seriously injured or major damage caused.

“I believe that the sentence issued by the court highlights just how dangerous the manner of the Ruta’s driving was and how little respect he showed for anybody else.”

Ruta was arrested on the day of the offence and was charged on 11 August last year.

He was sentenced at court on 7 August.