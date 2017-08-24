go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, the opening of a new school in Newbury has hit a setback. 

In other news, a 21-year-old has been jailed for a series of attacks on a vulnerable victim.

Also this week, West Berkshire Council has come under fire over failing to enforce planning conditions at a Newbury holiday park.

Meanwhile, we went back to school to see how the district’s pupils fared with the new A-Level system.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town falls silent to mark 30 years since the tragedy. 

In Thatcham this week, a couple celebrate a special anniversary and we hear the benefits of a dementia facility in the town.  

And on the Hampshire pages, archaeologists uncover a temple at Silchester and a garden centre is to close.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Newbury woman jailed for attempting to burn down house in "deeply shocking" incident

Newbury man takes on drinks giant in trademark dispute

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

IKEA resubmits plans for 'awful' navigation tower

