Live: GCSE results as they come in

This year is the first of a new grading system for English, English literature and mathematics.

Instead of traditional A*-C grades, numbers from four to nine will be awarded, with a nine being the equivalent of an A*.

10.39am

Here are some very happy students from The Willink - Matthew Brake, Emily Wilkes, Aaron Guindan and Josh Jackson.

Emily achieved one 8, two 7s six A* and two As.

She said: "I can't believe I got an 8 in maths. That's the main one for me. It was so good opening the results and seeing that."

Meanwhile, Aaron achieved 9, 8, 7, six A* and one A.

He said: "I'm really happy with what I got.

"It feels great, I've been waiting two months for it."

10.31am

Kennet School is celebrating once again with 574 grades awarded A* or A (or the equivalent). The percentage of pupils who gained the Ebacc qualification jumped to 37 per cent against the 24 per cent national average last year.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate in BTec qualifications with 40 per cent gaining grade B or above.

Five per cent of mathematics grades and four per cent of English grades were 9's (an A*+) against national figures of three per cent and two per cent.

Joshua Livingstone opened 13 A*-A grades or equivalent.

"They are really good results, I'm really happy with them. I definitely worked hard. I did a lot of past papers for science and I did all the past papers the night before."

He'll be staying on at Kennet with the aim of heading into a computing or engineering career.

9.55am

There was a lot to celebrate at St Bartholomew's School in Newbury this morning.

Headteacher Julia Mortimer revealed that 85 per cent of all grades achieved were C and the new 4 grade or better.

Thirty-eight per cent of pupils were awarded A* and A grades (9 to 7 in the new grading system).

Ms Mortimer said: "With new qualifications and new grading in English and maths, comparisons with previous years are not possible.

"However, a number of individuals achieved truly remarkable results, with 57 students gaining at least eight A*s and A grades, or 9 to 7 grades. Emily Carr, Jacob Adams and Matthew Forsyth completed a full set of nine A* grades, combined with grade 9s in English Language, English Literature and Mathematics."

9.46

Park House School in Newbury is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

Using the 'traditional' benchmark measure, 70 per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at A* to C (9 - 4) including Maths and English - a further five per cent improvement on 2016.

Headteacher Derek Peaple said: "The school is really buzzing at the moment. We couldn't be prouder of what these fantastic young people have achieved.

"This year's outstanding GCSE results represent the best achieved in the school's history. This is all the more significant given that this year's examinations are, by common consent, the hardest for a generation. This fantastic year group thoroughly deserve their success, which reflects their hard work and the positive relationships between students and staff working really closely together."

9.30am

Results are now in at The Willink School in Burghfield Common, where 75 per cent of students gained GCSE grades 9-4 in English and Mathematics.

In total, 25 per cent of GCSE grades were 9-7 or A*- A, while 44 per cent of students gained the English Baccalaureate (an academic curriculum comprising grade 5+ in English and Mathematics, plus grade C+ in two sciences, a language and a humanity)

9.21am

Results just coming in from Trinity School too, where 14 per cent of all grades were A*/A/9/8.

A total of 59 per cent of students achieved a grade 4-9 in maths and 62 per cent achieved a grade 4-9 in English.

9.15am

Among the top performers at St Gabriel's were Alice McGonnell (all A*s and level 9s), Victoria McAllister, Rowan Saltmarsh and Anna Stirk (all A* and levels 9 - 7).

Well done girls!

9.09am

Right, the first results are in at St Gabriel's School in Newbury - and they are chuffed.

More than 36 per cent of GCSE grades were at A*/ 9 or 8, 66 per cent of all grades are at A*/9 to A/7 and 98 per cent of all grades were at A*/9 or 8 to C/4.

Blimey, glad I had my coffee this morning.

9.05am - Good morning everyone and welcome to our live blog. Remember, as mentioned above, there is a new grading system for English, English literature and mathematics this year.

