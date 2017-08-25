Chapel Row sets out its stalls for tomorrow's fair

go

Free event set to pull in the crowds and raise funds for good causes

ALL’s set for this year’s Chapel Row Fayre tomorrow (Saturday).

A full 2017 programme will include sheep racing, ferret racing, a dog show, craft tent, funfair, bouncy castles, tombolas, raffles, vintage cars and many more displays and stalls.

This year there will also be a children’s fancy dress competition.

Refreshments include a beer tent, tea tent, Dave the ice cream man, Graham’s hog roast, a burger tent and a Pimm’s tent.

Entrance to the fair and parking is free and it will take place on the green, opposite the Bladebone pub.

As well as being a family day out, the fair will also be raising money for local charities Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, West Berkshire Mencap, Newbury Macmillan, Motor Neurone Disease Association and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The fair had to be cancelled in 2015 owing to a shortage of committee members.

However, a dedicated team worked hard to ensure that it returned with a bang in 2016 for its 20th anniversary.

The fair was first set up 21 years ago and since then it has raised £160,000 for local charities.

Saturday’s event will start at 1pm.

