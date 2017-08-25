Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

A FORMER Newbury resident and last year's X-Factor finalist Ottavio Columbro has released his debut single, called I don't Wanna Be Us.

The former Park House student and his singing partner Bradley Hunt – known as Bratavio – made it through to the live shows in 2016 after being put through by mentor Louis Walsh.

Mr Columbro, formerly of Kings Road, but now living in Southampton, made it through to boot camp in 2012.

The former performing arts student at Newbury College used to work at Tesco in London Road, Newbury.

He was also once a finalist of Newbury’s Got Talent, a contest organised by Newbury College in 2008.

You can listen to I don't Wanna Be Us here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEDtjsM2L74