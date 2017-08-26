Parkrun clocks up 100,000th finisher

THE 100,000th runner has crossed the finish line at Newbury Parkrun.

The free 5km run, which has been held at Greenham Common every Saturday morning at 9am since February 2012, is part of the international Parkrun brand and attracts between 350 and 500 runners each week.

The 100,000th finisher was 11-year-old Harry Wagner, who will be starting at Trinity School in September.

The youngster has been participating at Parkrun for the last four years and has clocked up 27 runs.

He says he enjoys it as it helps with his swimming for Newbury District Swimming Club, and his emerging interest in the triathlon.

One of the eight run directors, Fraser Harding, said: “We’re open to all runners, whatever their ability, from fast club runners to first-timers who’ve never done an organised run before.

“All ages join in, from babies in buggies pushed by parents to septuagenarians.

“It’s very friendly and a brilliant way to get fit and to start your weekend off.”

At Saturday’s Parkrun, 455 people took part – 51 were first- timers and 38 recorded new personal best times.

Representatives of 35 clubs also took part.

For more information, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/newbury

If you would like to volunteer, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/new-bury/volunteer/ or email newburyhelpers@parkrun.com