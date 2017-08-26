What's on today (Saturday, August 26)

Saturday, until Bank Holiday Monday: Floating market at Newbury Wharf 10am-6pm

Braiding Workshops 1pm-4pm West Berkshire Museum Free, Drop in

Handmade and Gift Fair 10am-2pm St Nicolas Church Hall West Mills Newbury Free entry, Proceeds from refreshments to SOBs charity.

Mortimer West End and District annual show of produce, arts and craft 2.30pm Mortimer West End Village Hall

Chapel Row Fayre 1-5pm The Green, Bucklebury.RG7 6PD Contact 01635 874888 for more info