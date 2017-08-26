go

What's on today (Saturday, August 26)

Plenty to do around the district

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

fete 1

Saturday, until Bank Holiday Monday: Floating market at Newbury Wharf 10am-6pm

Braiding Workshops 1pm-4pm West Berkshire Museum Free, Drop in

Handmade and Gift Fair 10am-2pm St Nicolas Church Hall West Mills Newbury Free entry, Proceeds from refreshments to SOBs charity.

Mortimer West End and District annual show of produce, arts and craft 2.30pm Mortimer West End Village Hall

Chapel Row Fayre 1-5pm The Green, Bucklebury.RG7 6PD Contact 01635 874888 for more info

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Live: GCSE results as they come in

Live: GCSE results as they come in

Newbury man takes on drinks giant in trademark dispute

Newbury man takes on drinks giant in trademark dispute

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

Home

Parkrun clocks up 100,000th finisher
News

Parkrun clocks up 100,000th finisher

The 100,000 runner has crossed the finish line at Newbury Parkrun

 
fete 1
Home

What's on today (Saturday, August 26)

Plenty to do around the district

 
Home

Calls for more women in local politics

 
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

 
News

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33