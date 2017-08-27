The jury is out for Newbury In Bloom...

NEWBURY in Bloom judges have now visited all of the 42 entries received from local businesses, primary schools, places of worship, allotments, community projects and almshouses.

The Newbury in Bloom campaign aims to improve the look of the town and to make it a more pleasant place to live, visit and work.

The chairwoman of the working group, councillor Sarah Greenall, said: “This is the second year of our renewed Newbury in Bloom campaign and the standard of the gardens and floral displays that we’ve seen have been outstanding.

“We’re so pleased we’ve had so many entries, even more than last year, and everyone has made such an effort. It will be extremely difficult to choose the winners.”

She added: “Newbury in Bloom is working to make our town even more beautiful for residents, shoppers and visitors and we are looking forward to growing the campaign year on year.”

The town council has also been actively involved and their planting can be seen at the Town Hall, Victoria Park, the Wharf public toilets, Old Hospital Green, Greenham House Gardens and St John’s Memorial Gardens.

More than 100 colourful hanging baskets have also been erected throughout the town centre and at the Shaw and Newtown Road Cemetery sites.

Ms Greenall also thanked the Corn Exchange, Newbury and Tesco Bags of Help together with all of the sponsors for their support in making this year’s campaign such a success.

The winners will be announced at an awards presentation evening to be held on September 19 at the Corn Exchange theatre in Newbury and all entrants will be invited to attend.