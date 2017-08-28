Youngsters enjoy Swings and Smiles fun day

YOUNGSTERS enjoyed a day of fun and activities at local children’s charity Swings and Smiles on Monday.

The event provided an opportunity for the charity to meet with other organisations offering help and support to children with special educational needs to share information and improve support.

Sixty people attended the event at Swings and Smiles’ Thatcham HQ, which gave young users and their families the chance to get involved in all manner of activities, including arts, crafts and games.

Swings and Smiles manager Laura Lewis said: “It was really good fun and great to see so many children and families coming together with all the different charities and having such a great time.

“We are trying to provide more joint sessions like this so that children with additional needs and their families are able to maximise the support on offer in the area.

“As small, local charities, we enjoy the chance to come together on occasions like this and the children and families get a lot out of us pooling our resources to run these enjoyable play sessions.

“We hope to run another one soon.”

The event also saw youngsters take part in cookery classes, a treasure hunt and meditation sessions.

All the groups in attendance are members of West Berkshire SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) Providers Forum, who meet regularly to discuss issues that affect services and the users of the organisations.

The events also allow those involved in the groups to share information among users so that they get as much support as possible.

For more information on Swings and smiles visit www.swingsandsmiles.co.uk/