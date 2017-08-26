go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 458

Air Ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS W WARREN, READING

£250

MR DECLAN WILKINS, BANBURY

£25

MYRA DRINKWATER, MAIDENHEAD

MR P HADDEN, READING

MR DANIEL CLERKIN, MILTON KEYNES

MRS AUDREY BRICKNELL, OXFORD

MRS ANGELA EARWICKER, BUCKINGHAM

MRS EVELYN ANDREWS, BICESTER

MR M HALL, READING

MRS J FORD, WANTAGE

MRS J PENFOLD, BRACKNELL

MS STEPH LAST, BEDFORD

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

