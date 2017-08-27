Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Police have busted another 'county lines' drug dealer in Newbury, leading to a lengthy prison sentence handed down by an Old Bailey judge.

The 21-year-old from London only managed to ply his trade in the town for four days before he was seized by Pc Chris Eaton and his team.

Dajour Dacosta, of Elmworth Grove, London, appeared at the capital's central criminal court on Friday, August 27.

The court heard how Dacosta was arrested in Newbury on October 25 last year in possession of 39 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin, which had a potential street value of £700. Just over £1000 cash was also seized from him.

Due to intelligence received, it was established that Dacosta had been using a nearby hotel as a base for his drug dealing.

His offences were investigated and Pc Eaton and team located and arrested him.

Dacosta admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Following the sentencing, Pc Eaton said: “Drug dealers coming to Newbury will be caught and prosecuted; this case is another example of the hard work conducted by the team last summer.

“The team is now part of Stronghold - a Thames Valley Police initiative to deal with organised crime and those who benefit from the proceeds of crime. This is a county-line drug dealing investigation involving organised London gangs attending market towns in the Home Counties to sell drugs.

“The hotel concerned were very helpful in assisting with the apprehension of Mr Dacosta, and I would continue to ask that any local hotels remain vigilant for suspicious any activity.”