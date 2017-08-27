go

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Police team grab suspect after just four days in town

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Police have busted another 'county lines' drug dealer in Newbury, leading to a lengthy prison sentence handed down by an Old Bailey judge.

The 21-year-old from London only managed to ply his trade in the town for four days before he was seized by Pc Chris Eaton and his team.

Dajour Dacosta, of Elmworth Grove, London, appeared at the capital's central criminal court on Friday, August 27.

The court heard how Dacosta was arrested in Newbury on October 25 last year in possession of 39 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin, which had a potential street value of £700. Just over £1000 cash was also seized from him.

Due to intelligence received, it was established that Dacosta had been using a nearby hotel as a base for his drug dealing.

His offences were investigated and Pc Eaton and team located and arrested him. 

Dacosta admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Following the sentencing, Pc Eaton  said: “Drug dealers coming to Newbury will be caught and prosecuted; this case is another example of the hard work conducted by the team last summer.

“The team is now part of Stronghold - a Thames Valley Police initiative to deal with organised crime and those who benefit from the proceeds of crime. This is a county-line drug dealing investigation  involving organised London gangs attending market towns in the Home Counties to sell drugs.

“The hotel concerned were very helpful in assisting with the apprehension of Mr Dacosta, and I would continue to ask that any local hotels remain vigilant for suspicious any activity.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Friends are 'devastated' at death of popular villager

Live: GCSE results as they come in

Live: GCSE results as they come in

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

News

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer
News

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Police team grab suspect after just four days in town

 
Sparky Frank is raring to learn
News

Sparky Frank is raring to learn

One-year old frank is looking for a permanent home

 
News

Neighbours embarking on gruelling ride for three charities

 
News

Parkrun clocks up 100,000th finisher

 
News

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33