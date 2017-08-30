Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts

A CHILD’S bracelet and other ancient treasures have been unearthed during the latest Heritage Lottery-funded community dig near Boxford.

A team of 45 volunteers, including veterans and novices, armed themselves with buckets, trowels, shovels and wheelbarrows to excavate the Roman site.

Many of them are local to Boxford and the surrounding area, or part of the Berkshire Archaeological Research Group and other archaeological groups.

There have been many finds, including the remarkably well preserved bracelet and a piece of tile with a large paw print.

Volunteer Andrew Granata, who lives close to Boxford, said: “We’ve had this drive and determination to uncover the truths of this site – what it was that was here, how the Romans lived in this area, what their living arrangements were.

“It’s been fascinating seeing the finds.

“We still get a buzz when something interesting is uncovered or part of the villa becomes clearer.

“We’ve worked hard over the couple of weeks.

“I only wish we had a few more weeks to really see beneath the rest of the field and unearth some more fragments of the past.

“I’d like to thank the Cotswold Archaeology team, who have been so accommodating and helpful to people like me who were new to site digs.”

The dig will finish tomorrow (Friday) and the site, which is located in a field between Boxford and Winterbourne on the Winterbourne Road, will be open to the public on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm.

It can be found by typing RG20 8AY into a sat nav.

Further details are available by emailing joy@appleton.uk.net