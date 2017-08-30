go

Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts

A child's bracelet and other ancient treasures have been found at Boxford

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts

A CHILD’S bracelet and other ancient treasures have been unearthed during the latest Heritage Lottery-funded community dig near Boxford.

A team of 45 volunteers, including veterans and novices, armed themselves with buckets, trowels, shovels and wheelbarrows to excavate the Roman site.

Many of them are local to Boxford and the surrounding area, or part of the Berkshire Archaeological Research Group and other archaeological groups.

There have been many finds, including the remarkably well preserved bracelet and a piece of tile with a large paw print.

Volunteer Andrew Granata, who lives close to Boxford, said: “We’ve had this drive and determination to uncover the truths of this site – what it was that was here, how the Romans lived in this area, what their living arrangements were.

“It’s been fascinating seeing the finds.

“We still get a buzz when something interesting is uncovered or part of the villa becomes clearer.

“We’ve worked hard over the couple of weeks.

“I only wish we had a few more weeks to really see beneath the rest of the field and unearth some more fragments of the past.

“I’d like to thank the Cotswold Archaeology team, who have been so accommodating and helpful to people like me who were new to site digs.”

The dig will finish tomorrow (Friday) and the site, which is located in a field between Boxford and Winterbourne on the Winterbourne Road, will be open to the public on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm.

It can be found by typing RG20 8AY into a sat nav.

Further details are available by emailing joy@appleton.uk.net

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

Former Newbury resident and X-Factor finalist releases debut single

Anger over breach of planning conditions at holiday park

Neighbours object to holiday park plans

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

New lifestyle shop opens in Newbury town centre

News

Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts
News

Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts

A child's bracelet and other ancient treasures have been found at Boxford

 
Villagers join together to try to save their local
All Districts

'I won't sell Red Lion pub for £300,000'

Inn owner's blow to community campaign

 
Hampshire

Residents still kicking up a stink over dog waste

 
News

Heartstart defibrillator number 49 installed in the Broadway

 
News

Delays to new primary school for Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33