In this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a white van man is facing jail for operating a one-man, door to door, drug-deals-on-wheels business.

In other news, one of the UK’s most stunning Roman mosaics has been unearthed at an archaeological dig near Boxford.

Also this week, we have a round-up of results day as pupils returned to school to find out how they did in their GCSEs.

Meanwhile, hundreds of runners take part in the eighth annual Englefield multi-terrain 10km run.

In the Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a man has been charged with raping a woman. Plus, we’ve got lots of pictures from Lambourn Carnival.

In Thatcham this week, 17th century Thatcham pub is to go under the hammer next week.

And on the Hampshire pages, East Woodhay Flower and Produce Show is a massive hit while hundreds flock to the St Mary’s Village Fete and Dog Show in Kingsclere.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.