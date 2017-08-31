go

Police appeal for witnesses to Savacentre attacks

Numerous people injured in Saninsbury's car park

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

police

A MAN received hospital treatment and others were injured in an altercation in the car park of Sainsbury’s Savacentre in Calcot.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday (August 20) a man described as white, in his late twenties, of muscular build, around 6ft 2ins, and not wearing a top instigated an altercation between a number of people.

One of the victims, a man in his fifties received a black eye and wounds to his face for which he received hospital treatment but has since been discharged. All the other victims suffered cuts and bruises.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson Jones of Force CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident.

“The assaults happened in broad daylight in a busy supermarket car park and there may have been a number of witnesses.

“We would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43170247840.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Anger over breach of planning conditions at holiday park

Neighbours object to holiday park plans

Man jailed after sustained assault on teenage girl

Man jailed after sustained assault on teenage girl

'I won't sell Red Lion pub for £300,000'

Villagers join together to try to save their local

News

Police appeal for witnesses to Savacentre attacks
Home

Police appeal for witnesses to Savacentre attacks

Numerous people injured in Saninsbury's car park

 
"Landmark building" planned for Newbury industrial estate development
News

"Landmark building" planned for Newbury industrial estate development

“We want to create a statement on the gateway into Newbury" says developer

3comments

 
News

Public urged to have their say in boundary review

2comments

 
News

Record numbers flocked to St Mary’s Village Fete and Dog Show

 
News

Volunteers dig up Roman artefacts

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33