Police appeal for witnesses to Savacentre attacks

A MAN received hospital treatment and others were injured in an altercation in the car park of Sainsbury’s Savacentre in Calcot.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday (August 20) a man described as white, in his late twenties, of muscular build, around 6ft 2ins, and not wearing a top instigated an altercation between a number of people.

One of the victims, a man in his fifties received a black eye and wounds to his face for which he received hospital treatment but has since been discharged. All the other victims suffered cuts and bruises.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson Jones of Force CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident.

“The assaults happened in broad daylight in a busy supermarket car park and there may have been a number of witnesses.

“We would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43170247840.”