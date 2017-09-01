CQC inspectors rate Winchcombe Place care home 'good'

A NEWBURY care home has been given an overall ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Winchcombe Place care home, in Maple Crescent, received ‘good’ ratings in all five categories, including safety, effectiveness, level of care, responsiveness and having a well-led service.

Praise was given for the care that each team member showed towards the residents and it was observed that their relationships demonstrated dignity and respect at all times.

Inspectors noted that residents’ care requirements and preferences were found to be regularly reviewed, and that they were able to express their views during ‘resident of the day’ meetings.

The report also found that great detail was taken with regards to residents’ preferences, which was listed in their individual care files.

These included details about things like preferred names, communication and whether they had spiritual needs.

The report recognised that each resident also had a ‘life story book’, which was made up of photographs and information to reflect their life history, and what they wished to share with team members.

Inspectors also noted that the activities and entertainment offered were a particular strength and that team members had created a meaningful activities programme.

The report said activities and entertainment were provided on all floors and that team members always encourage residents to participate.

It was also noted that the home had created links with the local community and that pupils from nearby schools would often visit the home to read stories with residents and perform concerts.

The monthly Memories Café event, where carers and those living with dementia were invited to the home for a relaxing cup of tea, was also praised by inspectors.

To assess service standards at Winchcombe Place, the CQC’s inspector spoke with team members, residents and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection.

They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.

Home manager Cliff Hutchings said: “We strive to create a welcoming home from home feel at Winchcombe Place, and I’m so pleased our efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors.

“Everyone here works incredibly hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to be rated ‘good’ shows just how committed the team is to making a positive difference to residents’ lives each and every day.

“I’m extremely proud of our team and I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”

The home provides a range of services from residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, to short-term respite and sensitive end of life care.

To find out more about Winchcombe Place care home, visit careuk.com/winchcombe-place