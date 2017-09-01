go

CQC inspectors rate Winchcombe Place care home 'good'

A Newbury care home has been given an overall 'good'rating

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

CQC inspectors rate Winchcombe Place care home 'good'

A NEWBURY care home has been given an overall ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Winchcombe Place care home, in Maple Crescent, received ‘good’ ratings in all five categories, including safety, effectiveness, level of care, responsiveness and having a well-led service.

Praise was given for the care that each team member showed towards the residents and it was observed that their relationships demonstrated dignity and respect at all times.

Inspectors noted that residents’ care requirements and preferences were found to be regularly reviewed, and that they were able to express their views during ‘resident of the day’ meetings.

The report also found that great detail was taken with regards to residents’ preferences, which was listed in their individual care files.

These included details about things like preferred names, communication and whether they had spiritual needs.

The report recognised that each resident also had a ‘life story book’, which was made up of photographs and information to reflect their life history, and what they wished to share with team members.

Inspectors also noted that the activities and entertainment offered were a particular strength and that team members had created a meaningful activities programme.

The report said activities and entertainment were provided on all floors and that team members always encourage residents to participate.

It was also noted that the home had created links with the local community and that pupils from nearby schools would often visit the home to read stories with residents and perform concerts.

The monthly Memories Café event, where carers and those living with dementia were invited to the home for a relaxing cup of tea, was also praised by inspectors.

To assess service standards at Winchcombe Place, the CQC’s inspector spoke with team members, residents and their visiting relatives on the day of the inspection.

They also reviewed the records and procedures already in place at the care home.

Home manager Cliff Hutchings said: “We strive to create a welcoming home from home feel at Winchcombe Place, and I’m so pleased our efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors.

“Everyone here works incredibly hard to support residents with compassionate, person-centred care, and to be rated ‘good’ shows just how committed the team is to making a positive difference to residents’ lives each and every day.

“I’m extremely proud of our team and I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”

The home provides a range of services from residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, to short-term respite and sensitive end of life care. 

To find out more about Winchcombe Place care home, visit careuk.com/winchcombe-place

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Heavy jail sentence for 'county lines' drug dealer

Police appeal for witnesses to Sainsbury's attacks

Police appeal for witnesses to Savacentre attacks

"Landmark building" planned for Newbury industrial estate development

"Landmark building" planned for Newbury industrial estate development

Anger over breach of planning conditions at holiday park

Neighbours object to holiday park plans

News

CQC inspectors rate Winchcombe Place care home 'good'
News

CQC inspectors rate Winchcombe Place care home 'good'

A Newbury care home has been given an overall 'good'rating

 
Thatcham friends' teetotal fundraiser for Make-A-Wish children's charity
News

Thatcham friends' teetotal fundraiser for Make-A-Wish children's charity

Staying off the booze raises more than £2.5k for children with life-threatening illnesses

 
News

Singer abused by market trader in Newbury

2comments

 
News

Newbury man cleared of sexual assault

3comments

 
News

'Act now if you are considering applying for an apprenticeship'

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33