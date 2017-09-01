Thatcham friends' teetotal fundraiser for Make-A-Wish children's charity

PATRONS of a Thatcham pub have completed a drinking abstinence hat-trick for charity.

Malcolm Cook and Nigel Allen gave up the booze for two months as a pledge to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The charity grants the wishes of children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

The wishes range from meeting celebrities, to starring in their own films or going on a holiday.

Mr Cook and Mr Allen were joined by regulars Roland Hamments, Neil Thomas and Alison Pettet, who gave up alcohol for one month.

Together they raised £2,608 for Make-A-Wish and presented a cheque to charity volunteer Simon Head at the Taste of England pub, at Lower Henwick Farm, recently.

Mr Cook said: “At the end of the day, it’s a good amount for a good cause.

“Even Make-A-Wish said what that amount of money will do for a child.”

Communications manager for Make-A-Wish Helen Gee said: “We’re thrilled to accept this donation as we rely solely on donations.

“As a charity, Make-A-Wish exists for one reason – to grant magical wishes to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

“This year we hope to grant the wishes of 1,000 children and donations like this help to make our work possible.”

The friend’s latest period of abstinence follows £1,353 raised for the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading during 2015 and £2,366.50 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance last year.

The teetotal period started as a bit of banter over the bar that turned into a full charity pledge.

And next year’s challenge is looking to be even bigger as a darts event is planned.

Mr Cook said that the three charities would be rotated and that he hoped to raise even more money for the Duchess of Kent Hospice next year.