Traffic light failure at Streatley crossroads

MOTORISTS have been urged to avoid the Streatley crossroads (A329 and B4009) following a traffic light failure.

West Berkshire Council say an engineer is currently en route to resolve the issue and it is hoped the lights will be restored later this afternoon.

It is thought the fault is a result of broadband contractors working at the junction having accidentally cut through the traffic light cables.

West Berkshire Council has said that the broadband contractors will continue to work at the junction throughout the weekend and has warned it is "possible" that further problems may occur.

Motorists are therefore advised to avoid the junction if possible.

The existing closure of Streatley Hill is expected to be lifted at 9am on Monday morning.