Roads ban for addict caught high behind the wheel

A HEROIN addict who was caught drug-driving has been banned from the roads.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 21, was 29-year-old Lorna Townsend from Pelican Lane, Newbury.

She admitted driving a Volkswagen Polo on Wensley Road, Reading, on June 21 while unfit through drugs.

Ms Townsend further admitted possessing heroin on the same occasion.

In addition, she admitted that her latest offending placed her in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed for previous convictions for possessing heroin and another Class A controlled drug, methadone.

Magistrates made her subject to a 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Ms Towsend was banned from driving for 12 months.