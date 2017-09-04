go

Newbury woman charged with revenge porn offence

Case will be heard before judge sitting at Crown court

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Court

A Newbury woman has appeared in court charged with a revenge porn offence.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 9, was 21-year-old Sadie Patterson of Two Rivers Way.

She is charged with disclosing private sexual photographs and films on February 18, without the consent of the woman involved, in order to cause her distress.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Ms Patterson was told her case will be heard before a judge sitting at the crown court in Reading on a date to be fixed.

She was meanwhile released on bail on condition that she does not contact the alleged victim of the offence.

