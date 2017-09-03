Residents object to pub decking plans

OBJECTIONS have been raised to plans to extend the garden room and outside decking area at The Calleva Arms in Silchester.

The application was submitted by Fuller, Smith and Turner for The Griffin Brewery and is for the “demolition of existing conservatory and erection of new single-storey garden room and decking area”.

The plans also include a new single-storey extension to the rear, incorporating new accessible toilets.

The Heritage Statement, produced by Westwood Studios, said: “The existing UPVC conservatory extension to the NW side has always been considered incongruous and does not suit the age and vernacular of the building and the locale.

“The new garden room extension, which proposes to take its position, will be more in keeping with the existing building and be sympathetic to the heritage of the original public house.”

Four objections have been received from local residents, who are all concerned that the open French and bi-folding doors of the new garden room will increase the noise levels from the pub, as well as problems associated with the proposed decking.

One resident wrote: “In the summer it is to be expected that families in the pub garden will make their presence known, but the new development has the potential for the number of people sitting on the deck outside to make the noise levels unacceptable, possibly until much later in the evening than is generally the case at the moment.”

Diane Long wrote in her objection: “The proposed decking will elevate the position of customers and will result in a loss of privacy to the front of my property.

“The proposed decking will also likely encourage customers to be seated outside for longer periods at night, which will mean an increase in the level of noise.

“The proposed amount of decking is an unacceptably high over-development of the site, especially as it involves the loss of natural garden.

“The proposed decking, and the excessive rubbish the pub has, is likely to attract vermin and grass snakes, which means there is a high probability these vermin will cross the boundaries into my garden and property.

“The proposed decking will encourage more smokers to the area and there is likely to be an excess of smoke, which will impact on the environment as well as my own outside space in a negative manner.”

Martin Long added in his objection: “The new extension will be much larger than the current conservatory.

“The seating capacity will be increased both inside and outside of the building including the new decking areas.

“This will be likely to attract larger numbers to the pub and will increase the number of cars on the surrounding roads as the existing car park will not be large enough.

“This will also increase the level of noise and disturbance to the surrounding properties.”

The application is currently with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and a decision is due to be made on September 25