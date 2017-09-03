First World War Poetry Reading with Jonathan Jones 11am-4pm Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere Usual entry charge applies

Pete Allen Reeds ‘n’ Rhythm with Ben Holder on violin. 3pm Chequers Hotel, Oxford Road, Newbury £13.50 on the door (cash only)

Annual Traditional Blessing of the Ladywell at Speen 11:45am, following the 10:30am Holy Communion for Patronal Festival Service at St. Mary's Church Speen All welcome, refreshments served.

Greenham: One hundred years of war and peace. Missiles, politics and peace – have we learned anything from the Greenham Common nuclear showdown? Public debate hosted by Andrew Peach of BBC Radio Berkshire.4pm-5.15pm Corn Exchange, Newbury. Free, but ticketed – book tickets from Corn Exchange Box Office 01845 5218218

Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet Fete 11am-3pm Hannington’s Field, Ufton Nervet RG7 4ES opposite Ufton Church. Children free, adults £1

Exploring the evolution of the trombone with Sally Goodworth and Sue Addison 4pm (arrive 3.30pm for tea and cakes) Old Bluecoats School, A4 Thatcham Tickets on the door £10 adults, £5 schoolchildren. For more information tel 01635 292770

Aldbourne Band Pond Concert 6.45pm Aldbourne village square. Bring a chair, buy yourself a drink from the nearby pub and settle down to enjoy the evening’s concert. If you would like to join the band or for further information contact the chairman Ian Keene on 07799 648585 or email secretary@aldbourne-band.co.uk