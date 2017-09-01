go

'Trespass on railway line' at Kintbury causes delays for commuters

Disruption expected to services until at least 4pm

There are delays to train services this afternoon (Friday) due to a trespass incident on the railway line at Kintbury.

The National Rail Enquiries service announced: (This) means all lines between these stations are blocked."

As a result, trains may be cancelled, revised, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.

The incident was reported at 2.22pm and affects Great Western Railway services between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids.

It was said to have been over and dealt with delays are possible until 4pm or after.

