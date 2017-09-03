Car park chaos leaves hundreds trapped at Ikea Reading

HUNDREDS of shoppers at IKEA Reading endured an afternoon of traffic chaos today as the car park once again became gridlocked.

Customers trying to leave the store were reportedly stuck in queues for up to three hours with the 1,000-space multi-storey car park becoming completely jammed.

Staff at the store in Calcot were forced to hand out bottled water to those trapped in their vehicles.

Many took to social media to vent their anger at the Swedish furniture store in Pincents Kiln Industrial Park, which has seen similar traffic jams on numerous occasions since its opening in July last year.

@TVP_WestBerks Ikea Reading gridlocked. Lots of irate folks losing humour. Can you help with the evacuation? — James Paton (@patonjames75) 3 September 2017

@IKEAUK absolute joke in ikea Reading car park. Not moved for 40 mins and stuck in top floor. No one around to help direct traffic. Joke — Jason Cook (@71jrc) 3 September 2017

Act now #ikeareading #ikea it is like this on every floor. Big joke, nearly three hours pic.twitter.com/QWes6BiMU0 — Carla C (@Carlaspottydogs) 3 September 2017

Responding to the many complaints on social media, Ikea sent out a tweet blaming the gridlock on an accident near to the store.

There has been an accident on the roundabout near the Reading store, if this is the carpark you are referring to. — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) 3 September 2017

However, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police has since said their records showed officers had attended no such accident and blamed the car park on "traffic management issues in a private car park".

In February IKEA bosses told the Newbury Weekly News they were working to find a long-term solution to the now not uncommon car park gridlock.