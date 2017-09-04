go

Duchess of Cambridge pregnant with third child

Bucklebury's Kate Middleton expecting, Kensington Palace announce

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and her husband Prince William are expecting their third child.

News that the Duchess, who grew up in Bucklebury, is expecting again was announced by Kensington Palace this morning (Monday).

A statement read: "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

The palace statement added that as with her two previous pregnancies Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy.

The royal couple already have two children, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

 

 

