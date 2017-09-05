go

Future of Newbury's Diamond Tap pub undecided after takeover

Stonegate Pub Co insists no decision has been made about branding for Cheap Street bar

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Diamond Tap pub put up for sale by JD Wetherspoon

THE new owner of Newbury's Diamond Tap pub insist that no decision has been made about its future.

Stonegate Pub Company has exchanged contracts with Wetherspoons and work is currently underway to debrand the Cheap Street bar before its reopening tomorrow (Wednesday).

It says it will reopen the pub with a brand new menu, real ales and music whilst considering "how best to use significant investment to secure the pub’s long-term future".

And despite several sources suggesting it would open as Yates, Stonegate says this has not been decided yet.

Stonegate also owns the Slug and Lettuce and Walkabout brands, as well as Yates and several other bars.

Speaking about the purchase, Stonegate Pub Company's chief executive, Simon Longbottom, said: “We have a strong track record in buying and investing in pubs – and the teams within them – enhancing the offer, and enabling them to thrive under our ownership. 

"We are big believers in securing the future of high street and community pubs. In the meantime it’s a huge welcome to the pub’s team and loyal customers whom we look forward in continuing to serve.”

Stonegate Pub Company, which owns 700 pubs, employs more than 15,000 staff nationwide.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car park chaos leaves hundreds trapped at Ikea Reading

IKEA

Time called on Newbury's Diamond Tap pub

Time called on Newbury's Diamond Tap pub

Newbury-based Micro Focus becomes UK's biggest tech company

Newbury-based Micro Focus becomes UK's biggest tech company

Newbury man cleared of sexual assault

Court

News

Bramley apple has extra ap-peel
News

Bramley apple has extra ap-peel

This cheeky ch-apple warm your heart

1comment

 
Four-year-old girl slapped in "unprovoked attack"
News

Four-year-old girl slapped in the face during "unprovoked attack"

Police appealing for two specific witnesses to come forward

2comments

 
News

Future of Newbury's Diamond Tap pub undecided after takeover

 
News

Villagers' five options to halt travellers site

 
News

Man avoids jail after assault on pregnant partner

7comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33