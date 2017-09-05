go

Four-year-old girl slapped in the face during "unprovoked attack"

Police appealing for two specific witnesses to come forward

police

POLICE are appealing for two specific witnesses after a young girl was slapped on the face by an unknown woman.

The four-year-old was with her mother when she was attacked at around 11.15am on August 7 at the Parkway car park in Newbury.

The young child was left with a red mark following the slap.

Investigating officer Police Constable Lisa Hill said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a small child.

"It was very fortunate that the child did not require medical treatment. We would particularly like to talk to two women who were in the area at the time and may have vital information to help with our enquiry.

“One of the women is described as in her fifties, with shoulder length blonde hair and she was wearing dark clothing. The other woman was described as in her twenties and was wearing dark trousers and a black and white striped top.

“We would ask anyone who recognises the women from the description or the women themselves to contact us on 101 quoting 43170233387.”

  • 1970sRockGod

    05/09/2017 - 14:02

    Two sides to every story

    Reply

    • gumby

      05/09/2017 - 15:03

      Yeah, maybe however it's going to be one hell of a situation where a 4 year old gets assaulted by an adult is going to be in any way justified

      Reply

Time called on Newbury's Diamond Tap pub

Newbury-based Micro Focus becomes UK's biggest tech company

