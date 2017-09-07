go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, Newbury-based Micro Focus has become the UK's largest tech firm. 

In other news, a family is living in such terror of a drunken son they have installed CCTV around their home. 

Also this week, as the new school term begins West Berkshire Council have come in for heavy criticism for its home to school transport.

Meanwhile, a decision has been made on whether homes should be built in south Newbury.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, police are accused of having broken their promise to residents following the town tragedy.

Plus, we’ve got the results into the official hearing which followed a reported brawl between parents at a junior football match.

In Thatcham this week, a family has witnessed the official opening of a BMX track in their son's memory. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a Roman Britain discovery, the largest of its kind, has been excavated in Silchester. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

