Ripples opens doors to new showroom in Newbury

Bathroom retailer makes move from Cheap Street to London Road

AWARD-winning bathroom retailer Ripples has opened the doors to its new showroom in Newbury.

Owners Richard and Diane Garnett celebrated running their Newbury bathroom showroom (which is part of the Ripples franchise group) for 11 years, and this month relocated from Cheap Street to the new premises in London Road.

Their new showroom opened on September 2.

Mrs Garnett said of the relocation: “We are thrilled to have opened the doors to our brand new showroom.

“We’re excited to welcome all of our clients to browse and look forward to getting stuck into redesigning bathrooms for many more new clients in our new London Road showroom.”

The new Ripples showroom is now open at 51a London Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1JN

For more, call (01635) 569900 or visit www.ripplesbathrooms.com 

