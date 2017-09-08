£2,000 fine for benefit fraud

A KINGSCLERE woman who claimed housing benefit has been fined for failing to tell authorities of her extra cash.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 24, was 72-year-old Maureen Ann Hayes of Rose Hodson Court.

She admitted failing to tell her local authority of a change in her circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to housing benefit, namely, that she had capital over the upper prescribed limit.

The offence was committed in Kingsclere between July 29, 2013, and February 28 this year.

Ms Hayes was fined £2,000. In addition she was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £200 plus £85 costs.