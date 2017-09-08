go

Burst water main leads to road closure

Cold Ash Hill closed

John Herring

John Herring

A burst water main has led to the partial closure of Cold Ash Hill this morning (Friday).

The road is closed between Southend and Hatchgate Close.

Thames Water engineers are at the scene.

