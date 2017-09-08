Burst water main leads to road closure

go
Fri, 08 Sept 2017
John Herring
01635 886633
A burst water main has led to the partial closure of Cold Ash Hill this morning (Friday).
The road is closed between Southend and Hatchgate Close.
Thames Water engineers are at the scene.
