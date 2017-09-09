What's on today

New Era Players Presents Dear Lupin: a charming comedy based on the letters of Racing correspondent Roger Mortimer and his wayward son Charlie. Tickets boxoffice@neweraplayers.org

A Little Night Music. The Watermill, Bagnor Box Office 01635 46044.

Outdoor Community Event: Greenham: One hundred years of war and peace. Free show on Greenham Common. Start 6.30pm Finale 8.30pm Ends 9.30pm Call 01635 813900 www.greenhamtrust.com

Greenham 100 years of war and peace: How We Made the Show. from 10am Greenham St Mary’s Church Hall : Church open from 10am , Incantata Choir 2pm -3pm , BBC Radio Berkshire talk with writer Beth Flintoff and composer Nick Bicat 3pm-4pm. Free.

Ragtime Theatre: Saturday Musical Theatre School, Ace Space St Nicolas Road. Age 4-6 from 9.30-10.15am; age 7-12 from 10.30am-1.30pm; LAMDA 1.30pm-2.30pm email georgia@ragtimetheatreschool.com www.ragtimetheatreschool.com

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) lecture by Sarah Griffiths: Nebhetepre Mentuhotep: The Great Reunifier 2pm-4.30pm, Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JB Visitors welcome (£3).

Booksigning at Hungerford Bookshop with Anthony Lavisher 11am-1pm Hungerford Bookshop, High St Hungerford

Heritage Open Day: Enjoy free entry to the Sandham Memorial Chapel all day. 11am-5pm Burghclere

Heritage Open Day: 2pm-5pm Wilton Windmill SN8 3NW Free guided tours of the mill, children’s games, tug of war, folk band, refreshments.

Enjoy free entry and cake, with entertainment from Goring Little Ukulele Group, at Aldworth Community Market’s 15th birthday in Aldworth village hall from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon. Plants, flowers, produce, foods, crafts and beautifully handmade babies’ and children’s clothes & toys with proceeds to The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice. Children’s playground. Details: 01635 578090

An Evening of Song: Les Amours Baroques 18:00-20:00 Sandham Memorial Chapel. An evening of songs and court airs from the baroque era, with local singer Hannah Medlam, her father Charles Medlam, bass viol and William Carter, thoerbo. Tickets £15.00. To book call 0344 249 1895

Newbury Real Ale Festival, Northcroft Fields 12noon onwards. Plus open mic and live music including Ricky and the Gamblers Tickets £10, more info at www.newburyrealale.co.uk

Free slice of cake in celebration of Aldworth’s community-run, family-friendly Saturday market’s 15th birthday. 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon Aldworth village hall. Flowers, foods, crafts & gifts in aid of The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice. Musical entertainment. Children’s playground. Refreshments. Details: 01635 578090

Heritage Open day: Newbury Town Hall Open Day and Town Council 20th anniversary display 9am-4pm Guided tours round the Council Chamber. Free

Heritage Open Days: West Berkshire Museum –Explore the Attic. 11am-3pm Visit the attic of the Cloth Hall, not normally open to the public. Note: access is by small steep narrow staircase, numbers limited.

Goring and Streatley Food and Drink festival 10am-5pm

Not the Rolling Stones 8pm Arlington Arts Centre Box office 01635 244246

Jumble Sale in aid of Save the Children 10.30am St John’s Hall, West End Road, Mortimer RG7 3TF (drop off items from 9am)

Heritage Open day– St Mary’s Church, Shaw