Good Golly Miss Molly

Mighty Molly is looking for new adventures

Charlotte Booth

MIGHTY Molly wants nothing more than lots of love and attention from a new family. 

The four-year-old greyhound is often found playing around with her toys and she loves a good run around. 

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Molly is looking for a home where she can be utterly spoilt with affection.

“Always keen to meet four- and two-legged friends, she would like to live with another canine chum, although this isn’t essential.

“She can potentially live with children over eight years old.”

If you think you could offer Molly a loving home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk 

