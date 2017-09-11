go

Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust

Employees organise host of fundraising activities

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust

STAFF at local law firm Gardner Leader have raised £5,440.74 for the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust.

They generated the impressive sum by organising and participating in a huge range of activities in the 12 months to July this year, including a staff quiz night, silent auction, dress-down days, Santa fun run, Christmas jumper day, charity bag collection, Valentine’s Day cake raffle and a triathlon.

Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust is a small and independent charity, founded in 1984 to help local people who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

It offers practical help and information to patients and their families living in West Berkshire, and is the parent charity for the Rainbow Rooms and the Charles Clore Day Hospice at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The charity works closely with clinical nurse specialists, medical professionals and the day hospice to help improve the support offered from the point of diagnosis, for as long as they are needed.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

Cold Ash Hill emergency closure update

Thames Water

£2,000 fine for benefit fraud

£2,000 fine for benefit fraud

Home

Council's £430,000 backing for swimming pool scheme
News

Council's £430,000 backing for swimming pool scheme

Tadley area to benefit from refurbishment of building and impressive new fitness suite

 
Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust
Home

Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust

Employees organise host of fundraising activities

 
Home

'Promise has been broken over policing after tragedy'

 
Home

Snap-happy Alexander wins NWN Young Photographer prize

 
News

85 homes close to Sandleford refused on appeal

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33