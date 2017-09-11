Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust

STAFF at local law firm Gardner Leader have raised £5,440.74 for the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust.

They generated the impressive sum by organising and participating in a huge range of activities in the 12 months to July this year, including a staff quiz night, silent auction, dress-down days, Santa fun run, Christmas jumper day, charity bag collection, Valentine’s Day cake raffle and a triathlon.

Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust is a small and independent charity, founded in 1984 to help local people who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

It offers practical help and information to patients and their families living in West Berkshire, and is the parent charity for the Rainbow Rooms and the Charles Clore Day Hospice at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The charity works closely with clinical nurse specialists, medical professionals and the day hospice to help improve the support offered from the point of diagnosis, for as long as they are needed.