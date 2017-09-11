Snap-happy Alexander wins NWN Young Photographer prize

THE winners of this year’s inaugural Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition have been presented with their prizes at the newspaper’s offices.

Stockcross schoolboy Alexander Lees won the youngest age category for Years 5 to 6, as well as scooping the overall Young Photographer 2017 award for his woodland picture.

The judges were unanimous in selecting his photograph as the winner and Alexander was presented with an iPad and a gleaming trophy this week.

The Years 7 to 9 winner was Toby Thorp from Park House School, while Daniel Hares, of Trinity School, won the Years 10 to 13 age group.

The Editor’s Choice award went to George Redhouse, from St Martin’s School, East Woodhay.

There were more than 70 entries for the competition and the diverse take on the theme of My Town ensured the judging panel’s job was a tough one. All of the photographs were published in a special pull out in the newspaper this summer and more than 250 votes were cast by readers to create a shortlist for every age category. The judges, led by the paper’s award winning photographer Phil Cannings, then picked the final winners.

The NWN hopes to run the competition again next year.