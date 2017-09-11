go

Snap-happy Alexander wins NWN Young Photographer prize

Youngster beats off competition to win iPad and trophy

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Snap-happy Alexander wins NWN Young Photographer prize

THE winners of this year’s inaugural Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition have been presented with their prizes at the newspaper’s offices.

Stockcross schoolboy Alexander Lees won the youngest age category for Years 5 to 6, as well as scooping the overall Young Photographer 2017 award for his woodland picture.

The judges were unanimous in selecting his photograph as the winner and Alexander was presented with an iPad and a gleaming trophy this week.

The Years 7 to 9 winner was Toby Thorp from Park House School, while Daniel Hares, of Trinity School, won the Years 10 to 13 age group.

The Editor’s Choice award went to George Redhouse, from St Martin’s School, East Woodhay.

There were more than 70 entries for the competition and the diverse take on the theme of My Town ensured the judging panel’s job was a tough one. All of the photographs were published in a special pull out in the newspaper this summer and more than 250 votes were cast by readers to create a shortlist for every age category. The judges, led by the paper’s award winning photographer Phil Cannings, then picked the final winners.

 

The NWN hopes to run the competition again next year.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

Cold Ash Hill emergency closure update

Thames Water

£2,000 fine for benefit fraud

£2,000 fine for benefit fraud

Home

Council's £430,000 backing for swimming pool scheme
News

Council's £430,000 backing for swimming pool scheme

Tadley area to benefit from refurbishment of building and impressive new fitness suite

 
Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust
Home

Gardner Leader staff's £5,000 boost for cancer trust

Employees organise host of fundraising activities

 
Home

'Promise has been broken over policing after tragedy'

 
Home

Snap-happy Alexander wins NWN Young Photographer prize

 
News

85 homes close to Sandleford refused on appeal

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33