Details of Broadway residential development submitted

A DEVELOPER looking to build 72 flats in Newbury town centre has submitted a fresh application detailing the proposed landscaping of the scheme.

Plans for three apartment blocks to be located behind The Broadway were approved in November 2014, despite concerns of overdevelopment.

As a part of the planning conditions, the developer, Praxis Real Estate Management Ltd, was required to submit an application for the landscaping within three years of the approval date, which West Berkshire Council will now consider.

The residential blocks, ranging from four to five storeys, will be built on a private car park with access to the development gained from Strawberry Hill and through two narrow archways off The Broadway.

At the time the outline plans were being considered, Newbury Town Council claimed the scheme would constitute overdevelopment in the town centre, while other detractors argued against the loss of 92 car parking spaces, as well as the scale and density of the buildings.

However, West Berkshire Council gave the proposals the green light, with planners considering the development to be economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

The scheme will also provide much-needed social housing to the area, with 22 of the flats set to be affordable, while a total of 28 car parking spaces are proposed.

The council had also requested that the developer make a financial contribution to the Newbury car club.

All matters other than landscaping had been approved in 2014, with developer Praxis now seeking approval of the final few details of the scheme.

According to the applicant, the new proposals seek to maximise tree retention on site and adopt a sensitive approach to landscaping for the development site.

The plans will see 17 of the existing trees on site retained and seven trees removed.

The developer is proposing to plant 32 new semi-mature trees around the site.

It is expected that work will start within two years.

The 72 new homes will be part of an ongoing series of residential developments across the town centre with plans to build 50 new flats in Bartholomew Street, along with the 232-home Market Street ‘Urban Village’.