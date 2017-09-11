Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

POLICE have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was assaulted and kidnapped.

The 16-year-old was punched and then bundled into a car where he was held captive for around two hours, before eventually managing to make his escape from the vehicle in Royal Avenue, Calcot, police revealed today.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses to what they describe an “extremely worrying” incident.

According to police the young boy was walking in Valentia Road, Reading at around 11pm on Friday (September 1).

Two vehicles, an unknown dark coloured car and an old red Nissan Micra, passed the victim.

The victim was then approached from behind, punched and forced into the Nissan.

The terrified teenager was then driven to several unknown locations and further assaulted.

At around 1am on Saturday, September 2, the vehicle drove into Royal Avenue, three miles from the abduction, where the boy managed to escape his captors.

The victim sustained bruising to his face, neck, arm and wrists during the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

Police say they are investigating kidnap, assault and theft because the victim’s gold coloured Apple iPhone 6S was stolen during the incident.

Officers are carrying out extensive house to house enquiries and CCTV footage is being examined.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Marius York of Force CID based at Reading police station, said: “This is an extremely worrying incident and we need the public’s help to find the offenders and bring them to justice.

“I believe this may have been a targeted attack, or a case of mistaken identity, therefore I don’t perceive there is a risk to the wider public.”

One of the offenders is described as an Asian man, bald and in his early twenties.

Another offender was also an Asian man, while two other offenders were white men of slim build.

DC York added: “If you saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of these locations please come forward. Or perhaps you saw a dark coloured vehicle or old red Nissan Micra being driven erratically in the town, if you did please contact police.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170260513', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.