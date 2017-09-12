Newbury and Hungerford bank staff boost for Rapid Response cars

STAFF from the TSB in Newbury and Hungerford raised almost £700 for West Berks Rapid Response Cars (WBRRC).

They raised the sum during a 12-month period after nominating the WBRRC as their charity of the year.

Newbury branch manager Rukhsar Hussain said: “TSB Newbury has thoroughly enjoyed supporting the WBRRC.

“Staff here have held cake sales, raffles and collected donations in branch.

“It’s been good to support such a worthwhile charity, one that is there to help everyone in the community, whoever they are.”

Hungerford branch manager Teneille Ormston said: “We are truly honoured to have been supporting such a worthwhile cause.

“We hope that the money we have raised will help the WBRRC continue the incredible work it does.”

The money raised by Newbury and Hungerford TSB and its customers will go towards keeping the WBRRC’s vehicles maintained and on the road, enabling them to continue lifesaving work in the local area.

WBRRC chairman Andrew Sharp said: “We’re extremely grateful to have been their charity community partner for the past year.

“As a small charity we appreciated the opportunity to raise awareness and funds with a brand that is well known in our local high street.”

The WBRRC provides fully kitted, blue-lighted vehicles to paramedics and medical technicians who live in the community, they volunteer in their time off.

As the charity works in partnership with South Central Ambulance Service, when a 999 call is received, if a WBRRC responder is closer they will also be dispatched and may reach the incident earlier, saving vital seconds and potentially saving lives.

The WBRRC has been operating in West Berkshire for more than a decade and has attended around 4,000 incidents.

The charity receives no funding from central government and relies entirely on donations and sponsorships from local companies, organisations and individuals – therefore, charity partnerships are vital to ensure the charity can continue to work in the local community.

Organisations and companies looking for a local good cause to be their charity of the year can contact the trustees at info@wbrrc.co.uk