Newbury man's wallet stolen on train from Reading West

POLICE are appealing for information after a train passenger stole a Newbury man's wallet before using it to make contactless payments.

The thief boarded the train at Reading West station and picked up the wallet before leaving at Newbury to use the card in a Tesco store.

PC Antonio Civitillo said: “The victim, a 25-year-old man from Newbury, believes he dropped his wallet on the train before the man picked it up and went on to use his card.”

The theft took place between 2.30pm and 4pm on Monday, August 21.

After reviewing CCTV and tracing the transactions made on the cards, officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have key information about the investigation.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on Freefone 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 1700057855.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111