go

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Police appeal to public to help trace driver of blue Nissan

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

POLICE are hunting a pervert who exposed himself to a teenage girl as she walked along the road in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police say the man began touching himself inappropriately while sat in his car in front of the 16-year-old in Oxford Road near Waitrose.

The girl was not injured in the shocking incident which occurred at around 8.45pm on Monday (September 11).

According to police, the man approached the youngster in his car and tried to start a conversation.

He then exposed himself and began touching himself.

He is described as Asian with dark hair and clean shaven.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured short sleeved t-shirt and dark trousers.   

The vehicle is described as being a blue, medium sized car that is approximately 10-years-old, possibly a Nissan Almera or a Nissan Micra. 
 
Investigating officer, PC Teresa Miller from Newbury Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could help identify the offender or their vehicle.

“Please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170270339.”

Anyone with information could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

'Promise has been broken over policing after Hungerford tragedy'

Plans for new 'tri-service' fire station approved

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event running this weekend

Catch the story of Greenham Common at free event this weekend

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened at Henwick field

Delight for family of Thatcham teenager as memorial track officially opened

News

M4-Traffic
Home

Long delays on M4 eastbound after multi-vehicle collision

Two lanes closed between junction 14 for Hungerford and 13 for Chieveley

 
Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury
News

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Police appeal to public to help trace driver of blue Nissan

 
News

Dads in mountain effort for Newbury school

 
News

Villagers raise a glass to a closed pub

 
News

“This will be an eyesore and is not required"

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33