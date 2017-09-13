Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

POLICE are hunting a pervert who exposed himself to a teenage girl as she walked along the road in Newbury.

Thames Valley Police say the man began touching himself inappropriately while sat in his car in front of the 16-year-old in Oxford Road near Waitrose.

The girl was not injured in the shocking incident which occurred at around 8.45pm on Monday (September 11).

According to police, the man approached the youngster in his car and tried to start a conversation.

He then exposed himself and began touching himself.

He is described as Asian with dark hair and clean shaven.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured short sleeved t-shirt and dark trousers.



The vehicle is described as being a blue, medium sized car that is approximately 10-years-old, possibly a Nissan Almera or a Nissan Micra.



Investigating officer, PC Teresa Miller from Newbury Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could help identify the offender or their vehicle.

“Please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170270339.”



Anyone with information could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.