Dads in mountain effort for Newbury school

A GROUP of fathers are hoping to reach new heights in their fundraising bid by climbing the three highest peaks in the UK in aid of a Newbury school.

The 10 friends, whose children all go to Falkland Primary School, will attempt to ascend and descend Scotland’s Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Mount Snowdon in Wales in just 24 hours.

Supported by two drivers to get them to the foot of each peak, the group hopes to raise £2,000 to buy some much-needed furniture for the Year 3 class at the school in Andover Road.

Jim Taylor, who will also be celebrating his 40th birthday during the gruelling challenge next weekend, said the fathers wanted to give the school a financial boost during these times of austerity.

“It all started back at Easter, when I said I wanted to do the Three Peaks Challenge and it’s grown from there,” he said.

“There was just four of us initially but more and more said they wanted to do it.

“We’ve had to turn a couple of them down unfortunately, just because we’ll not all fit in the mini-van.

“And then someone said ‘why don’t we do it for the school?’ and we thought that was a great idea, what with all the cuts that have been happening.

“I asked the head what they needed and she said furniture for the Year 3s and we thought that was ideal since most of our kids are going into Year 3 in September.

Mr Taylor, who is also fundraising in his Legends barbershops in Newbury and Thatcham, said: “And also, what better way to spend your 40th than by getting absolutely knackered up a mountain?”

To complete the Three Peaks Challenge, those taking part must climb and descend all three of the UK’s highest peaks within a 24-hour period.

During the energy-sapping trek, the group will walk more than 24 miles, climb more than 11,000ft and have to travel 460 miles across the country.

Mr Taylor said that as well as helping to improve fitness, the training for the challenge has also provided a good opportunity for the dads to bond.

“We’re all really looking forward it,” he said. “Some of the fellas hadn’t set foot in a gym, or up a mountain, so we’ve all been getting some training in.

“We’ve had plenty of meetings down the pub, too, to make sure everything’s properly planned.”

The group will first set foot on Ben Nevis on Friday, September 15, at 5pm and aims to have completed the challenge at the foot of Snowdon by 5pm on Saturday, September 16.

To sponsor the Falkland fathers, visit www.justgiving. com/crowdfunding/FalklandDads3Peaks4Year3