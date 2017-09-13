Villagers raise a glass to a closed pub

THE campaign to save The White Hart Inn at Hamstead Marshall from being sold to developers continued with a Pint in the Paddock event on Bank Holiday Monday.

Pint in the Paddock was accompanied by a pop-up pub called The White Heart and was sponsored by the campaign team, which has been set up to save the inn.

Member of the campaign to save The White Hart Inn, John Handy, said: “In the ordinary course of events the pub would be the centre of village activity and support events such as the local fete or festival.

“We are a very active village with a profitable village hall, a monthly market, small jazz festival and functioning church, but need our pub back.

“We held the event to demonstrate to the owner, who closed it in 2015 with the intention to develop the site, that there is still overwhelming support in the village to maintain the pub at the heart of the community.”

Approximately 40 people were at Pint in the Paddock and a barrel of beer was provided by Two Cocks Brewery.

Mr Handy said: “It was a way to thank all the people who have supported the campaign.”

Since 2015, two applications have been made to convert the site into four dwellings and both were refused by the planning authority as it believes the pub is a viable business now and in the future.

A number of approaches are thought to have been made to the current owner of The White Hart, but no final terms were agreed.