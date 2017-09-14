go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a woman stranded in the aftermath of hurricane Irma has spoken to us about the ordeal.

In other news, there's anger over the latest delays to 2,000 homes at Sandleford.

Also this week, a decision to convert prime office space to flats has been made. 

Meanwhile, thousands of ale drinkers flocked to the Newbury Real Ale Festival. Did we catch you having a good time?

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the Ministry of Defence has responded to complaints of low-flying military helicopters.

Plus a member of the horseracing community is beginning a six-and-a-half year prison sentence for molesting two 13-year-old girls.

In Thatcham this week, a young author with a life-changing condition has published her first book and a young cyclist needs your support. 

And on the Hampshire pages, Highclere is being beset with litter louts.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Long delays on M4 eastbound after multi-vehicle collision

M4-Traffic

'Promise has been broken over policing after Hungerford tragedy'

Plans for new 'tri-service' fire station approved

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
football
Hungerford

Football club fined after 'parents brawl on the pitch'

Player gets four-match suspension

1comment

 
News

It's time to nominate your community champion

 
News

Dominos Thatcham opening tomorrow (Friday)

 
News

Long delays on M4 eastbound after multi-vehicle collision

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33