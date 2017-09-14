go

It's time to nominate your community champion

West Berkshire Council awards designed to recognise local heroes

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

WEST Berkshire Council launched their Community Champion Awards 2017 on Monday (September 11).

The awards aim to ackowledge and thank people in the district for the work they do within the community. 

The Chairman of West Berkshire Council Cllr Quentin Webb said: “Everybody knows someone who deserves recognition for a good deed. We’re asking everyone to please spread the word about the Awards.

“With the help of local people, we’re  looking forward to receiving more nominations than ever before and  to making this year’s Community Champion Awards the very best.”

There are four categories of awards: The Pat Eastop MBE Junior Citizen of the Year Award (18 or under), Volunteer of the Year Award, Community Group of the Year Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award. 

People are being urged to nomiate individuals or groups for the awards with the only proviso being that nominees must live within West Berkshire and fit one of the categories. 

The closing date for nominations is Friday 27 October 2017 and nomination forms can be found at www.westberks.gov.uk/communitychampion

