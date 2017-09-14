Main road to Cold Ash to close tonight (Thursday)

COLD Ash Hill will close tonight (Thursday) to allow a leaking valve to be repaired one week after engineers were called out.

The closure will be in place between Hatchgate Close and Southend from 8pm and 7am tomorrow (Friday) morning.

It is to enable Thames Water to replace a leaking valve, which led to the road being closed last Friday.

West Berkshire Council said that the company had only been able to stabilise the water supply to local premises today.

The closure has been agreed to avoid having traffic management on Cold Ash Hill over the Royal County of Berkshire Show weekend.

However, the council has said that further work might be needed next week to reinstate the road surface.

A diversion will be in place via Floral Way, Harts Hill Road, Broad Lane and The Ridge.

The council said that access for light vehicles would be possible through the works on Ashmore Green Road.

The council apologised for the short notice but added that it was a difficult problem that needed resolving as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Thames Water, Miles Evans, said: "Our team will be working through the night to repair the leaking water pipe on Cold Ash Hill.

“To do this safely and to reduce the impact on traffic we need to close the road tonight, but we expect to have this repair completed by tomorrow.”

The company said that it did not expect the repair to impact on customers water supplies, but it had tankers on standby just in case.

Follow this link for more information about the closure on the council's website https://roadworks.org/?tm=185639