Film-maker becomes West Berkshire Mencap patron

WEST Berkshire Mencap has announced its latest charity patron – Josh Dugdale.

The film-maker and owner of the Wasing Estate joins a list of famous patrons, including actor Lorraine Chase and celebrity chef Daniel Galmiche, who support the charity and raise awareness of the work it does for people with learning disabilities and their families.

Mr Dugdale has supported West Berkshire Mencap for years, but only decided to become a patron recently.

He said: “West Berkshire Mencap is an amazing charity doing incredible work, and it’s a great honour to help.

“Without the key work that they do – staff, volunteers and families – I can see that there would be an enormous gap to fill, so it’s a privilege to lend support.”

West Berkshire Mencap chief executive, Leila Ferguson, added: “We are so grateful to all of our wonderful patrons and are excited that Josh is joining the team.

“He is a busy man and has such amazing experiences under his belt, from founding the Glade Festival to documentary-making, that we’re thrilled to have him on board.

“We hope to collaborate with Josh to put on a fantastic Mad Hatter’s tea party in the ground of Wasing in the future to help raise funds for the charity.”

West Berkshire Mencap continues to organise fundraising events in order to ensure the organisation can continue to provide services.

Its next major events are a wine tasting event at Englefield on Friday, September 29, a murder mystery event on Friday, October 20, a quiz on Friday, November 10 and its annual race day in early 2018.