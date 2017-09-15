Jail for thief who defied court order

A PROLIFIC shoplifter from Newbury who defied a court order has been sent to prison instead.

Paul Fee, who used to live in Redfield Court, but who is currently of no fixed address, appeared from the cells at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 7.

Helen Gambrill, prosecuting, said Mr Fee had been given a 20-week prison sentence for previous offending in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford, suspended on condition he comply with certain conditions, such as unpaid work.

But a probation officer revealed that Mr Fee had completed precisely none of the things required of him under the suspended sentence order.

Meanwhile he had committed new offences, including one of shoplifting the previous day, leading to his arrest and detention in the cells.

Mr Fee, 46, admitted the latest offence and Martin Hennessy, defending, said: “He accepts he hasn’t complied with the order and that no work was done.

“He also realises that his previous record will trouble you. But he has an entrenched drugs problem. Hopefully if he goes into custody today he will come out clean.”

Mr Fee has been jailed at least twice previously for numerous offences of shoplifting.

District judge Shomond Khan activated the 20-week sentence in full, adding more for the latest offending, bringing the sentence of imprisonment to one of 22 weeks. No order was made for costs.