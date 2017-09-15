Hindu festival returns to Newbury this weekend

TOMORROW (Saturday) Newbury will be awash with colour as the Rathayatra Festival returns for the second year.

The ancient celebration, which dates back 5,000 years to India, will be held in Victoria Park from 1pm where there will be music, face painting, Yoga and dancing, as well as thousands of plates of free vegetarian food.

There will also be a colourful procession through the town in the name of peace, love and diversity.

The festival starts at 1pm in Victoria Park, while the procession will begin at 2pm from the Kennet Centre.

Last year hundreds of people joined in the free celebrations which mark Lord Krishna’s return to Vrindaban and is held annually to honour Lord Jagannatha.

It originated 5,000 years ago in the Indian city of Jagannatha Puri.

For more information visit https://rathayatra.co.uk/