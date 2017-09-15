go

Hindu festival returns to Newbury this weekend

Rathayatra 2017 will see town celebrate peace, love and diversity

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Hindu festival returns to Newbury this weekend

TOMORROW (Saturday) Newbury will be awash with colour as the Rathayatra Festival returns for the second year.

The ancient celebration, which dates back 5,000 years to India, will be held in Victoria Park from 1pm where there will be music, face painting, Yoga and dancing, as well as thousands of plates of free vegetarian food.

There will also be a colourful procession through the town in the name of peace, love and diversity.

The festival starts at 1pm in Victoria Park, while the procession will begin at 2pm from the Kennet Centre.

Last year hundreds of people joined in the free celebrations which mark Lord Krishna’s return to Vrindaban and is held annually to honour Lord Jagannatha.

It originated 5,000 years ago in the Indian city of Jagannatha Puri.

For more information visit https://rathayatra.co.uk/ 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Terrified teen escapes kidnappers in Calcot

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Manhunt underway after pervert exposes himself to young girl in Newbury

Long delays on M4 eastbound after multi-vehicle collision

M4-Traffic

'Promise has been broken over policing after Hungerford tragedy'

Plans for new 'tri-service' fire station approved

News

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary
Thatcham

Elderly Thatcham man victim of distraction burglary

Money missing after two men enter property to 'fix his water supply'

 
Judith Bunting resigns as Lib Dem's parliamentary candidate for Newbury
News

Judith Bunting resigns as Lib Dem's parliamentary candidate for Newbury

Mrs Bunting steps down from role to focus on her career as a TV producer

1comment

 
News

Adult social care cost could see council overspend by £900,000

 
News

Film-maker becomes West Berkshire Mencap patron

 
News

Jail for thief who defied court order

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33